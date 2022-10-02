The term quiet quitting has been making headlines all over the world.

And now even local Nantwich employers are wondering if it’s something to be concerned about and what can be done if a quiet quitter is among your ranks.

Quiet Quitting

Quiet quitting is the latest workplace buzzword and to be clear, the phrase has no single definition.

For many, it means limiting your work to the hours specified in your contract and avoiding extra work because doing so increases your risk of burnout or being exploited.

Most people concur that it does not indicate that you are quitting your work, simply that you are setting limits and not going above and beyond.

Many people believe the quiet quitting phenomenon is a result of recent lockdowns when many were working from home and although there were great difficulties and worries, they carved out a better work-life balance.

Working from home allowed people to complete their work assignments, but also presented them with more free time to engage in pleasurable activities such as reading, exercise, and listening to music/podcasts to break up the day.

Whatever you choose to spend your free time on, there’s a good chance that working from home prompted you to think about how to find more time to spend on it.

Quiet Firing

Similar to quiet quitting, quiet firing has been on the rise.

TikTok has become awash with videos highlighting quiet firing. The concept is essentially when managers treat staff poorly or make their jobs unbearable to force them out.

This often involves a lack of raises, limited vacation time, increased workload without pay, a requirement that employees work after-hours, micromanagement, a failure to meet with or keep the employee in the loop, and general disrespect.

Quiet firing is used when there is insufficient documentation to simply fire the unwanted employee or legal ramifications and potential discrimination lawsuits may result if the employee is terminated.

It is essentially making the position so unpleasant that the employee leaves voluntarily.

While the concepts of quiet quitting and quiet firing are causing debate now, these practices are nothing new.

Repeat after me, loud enough so the mainstream media will stop running these misleading stories: Workers aren't "quiet quitting." They're refusing to be exploited for their labor. When you pay people what they're worth, they'll want to work for you. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) August 26, 2022

What to do?

For any Nantwich employers concerned about quiet quitting, taking steps to improve the work experience is the best strategy to prevent disengagement.

Talk to your staff, get their input, and brainstorm ways to show them you care.

Simple words of encouragement could suffice.

Employers should also make sure there are suitable boundaries and realistic workloads to maintain a positive work-life balance.

