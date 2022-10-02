8 hours ago
Nantwich Town earn 1-1 draw away at high flying Matlock Town
8 hours ago
Reaseheath A51 bypass set to finally open by end of October
2 days ago
Audlem farmhouse to become wedding venue, despite objections
3 days ago
Cheshire College on-campus nursery earns “Outstanding” Ofsted rating
3 days ago
Poll shows most against pedestrianizing Beam Street in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

ROUND-UP: Crewe Regional Sunday League latest

in Football / Sport October 2, 2022
Sunday league football - Talbot 1 – 2 Raven Salvador – match abandoned – Sun 13-2-2022 (4)

In the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division it was a game of penalties as Cheshire Cheese drew 3-3 with NHB FC.

Keiron Banks scored two penalties for Cheshire Cheese and Pete Aidley also scored two penalties for NHB FC.

Rhys Potter scored for Cheshire Cheese to put them 3-1 up before NHB FC scored with their second penalty and then equalised through Ed Hulse.

Betley won 3-1 at Winsford Over 3 with goals from Danny Lavalette (2) and Lee Smith with Kyle Cookson scoring for Winsford Over 3.

Cooper Buckley beat Willaston WS 6-0 with a hat-trick from Luke Gillan, two by Jason McMullan and a strike by Josh Rowley.

In Division One Cheshire Cat remain unbeaten as they won 4-0 at JS Bailey with goals from Alex Riley 2, Sam Davenport and Joe Bulkeley.

Sandbach Town won 3-2 at Nantwich Pirates where both teams had taken the lead.

Liam Heyes-Porter opened the scoring for The Pirates before two goals from James Johnson put Sandbach ahead.

Sam Cadwallader equalised with a deflected shot off a defender before Frazer Swale won the game for Sandbach Town.

Faddiley held their own Goal of the Day competition as they beat Princes Feathers 11-2.

Jamie Baker netted SIX times in total including a 16 minute hat-trick in the first half.

Paul Ashley came on as a substitute and scored two including a 30-yard lob.

Rich Ford scored from a 25-yard free kick but the best was a 60-yard shot from James Burden as he saw keeper was off his line. Chris Robaszek also scored.

In the Crewe FA Sunday Cup Premier Division, George & Dragon beat Division One side Raven Salvador by 4-0 to progress to next round.

Robbie Hatton scored a hat-trick with Andy Houston also scoring.

The other tie in the Sunday Cup was called off as Broadhurst FC couldn’t field a team.

In the Crewe FA Sunday Vase there were wins for C & N UTD and White Horse.

C & N UTD and Leighton FC were level at 1-1 at half-time but three second half goals from C & N Utd saw them through.

Jack Cope scored a hat-trick with Tim Morris also scoring. Blake Stubbs scored for Leighton FC.

White Horse overcame Vale Hoppers 6-0 with a hat-trick from Tom Royle and other goals from James Spencer (2) and Dan Walford.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.