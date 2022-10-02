ROUND-UP: Crewe Regional Sunday League latest

In the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division it was a game of penalties as Cheshire Cheese drew 3-3 with NHB FC.
Keiron Banks scored two penalties for Cheshire Cheese and Pete Aidley also scored two penalties for NHB FC.
Rhys Potter scored for Cheshire Cheese to put them 3-1 up before NHB FC scored with their second penalty and then equalised through Ed Hulse.
Betley won 3-1 at Winsford Over 3 with goals from Danny Lavalette (2) and Lee Smith with Kyle Cookson scoring for Winsford Over 3.
Cooper Buckley beat Willaston WS 6-0 with a hat-trick from Luke Gillan, two by Jason McMullan and a strike by Josh Rowley.
In Division One Cheshire Cat remain unbeaten as they won 4-0 at JS Bailey with goals from Alex Riley 2, Sam Davenport and Joe Bulkeley.
Sandbach Town won 3-2 at Nantwich Pirates where both teams had taken the lead.
Liam Heyes-Porter opened the scoring for The Pirates before two goals from James Johnson put Sandbach ahead.
Sam Cadwallader equalised with a deflected shot off a defender before Frazer Swale won the game for Sandbach Town.
Faddiley held their own Goal of the Day competition as they beat Princes Feathers 11-2.
Jamie Baker netted SIX times in total including a 16 minute hat-trick in the first half.
Paul Ashley came on as a substitute and scored two including a 30-yard lob.
Rich Ford scored from a 25-yard free kick but the best was a 60-yard shot from James Burden as he saw keeper was off his line. Chris Robaszek also scored.
In the Crewe FA Sunday Cup Premier Division, George & Dragon beat Division One side Raven Salvador by 4-0 to progress to next round.
Robbie Hatton scored a hat-trick with Andy Houston also scoring.
The other tie in the Sunday Cup was called off as Broadhurst FC couldn’t field a team.
In the Crewe FA Sunday Vase there were wins for C & N UTD and White Horse.
C & N UTD and Leighton FC were level at 1-1 at half-time but three second half goals from C & N Utd saw them through.
Jack Cope scored a hat-trick with Tim Morris also scoring. Blake Stubbs scored for Leighton FC.
White Horse overcame Vale Hoppers 6-0 with a hat-trick from Tom Royle and other goals from James Spencer (2) and Dan Walford.
Recent Comments