Bands perform in Nantwich to raise money for Royal British Legion

Jedburgh Royal British Legion (Scotland) Pipe Band performed in Nantwich for a day to help raise funds for the Royal British Legion, writes Jonathan White.

They performed in Nantwich town centre and in The Atherton & Associates Suite at Nantwich Town’s Swansway Stadium.

Then in the evening they performed along with The Band and Drums of the Cheshire Constabulary at Nantwich Civic Hall.

The concert was organised by the Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion and supported by Nantwich Town Council.

Money raised from bucket collections in Nantwich and ticket sales, raffle sales and donations at the concert will enable the Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion to deliver activities in support of local serving military personnel, veterans and their families.

Phil Reade, Chairman of Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “I would like to thank all the supporters of the concert making it the remarkable event it was, in particular the Nantwich Town Council for the use of the venue, the Lloyd Crossan Group Ltd for the sponsorship and our branch members.”

Nantwich & District Branch of the Royal British Legion will launch their Poppy Appeal on Saturday October 29 and will be out every weekend on Nantwich town square and at Bridgemere Garden Centre with their gazebo and stall.

There will also be collection boxes in shops and pubs all over Nantwich, so please give generously.

The Royal British Legion supports the Armed Forces community and runs the Poppy Appeal.

They are the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, with 180,000 members, 110,000 volunteers and a network of partners and charities.

For further information on Nantwich RBL, email [email protected] or [email protected] or visit their Facebook page or website.