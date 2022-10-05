A Nantwich hair salon has scooped the award for “Best Salon in Cheshire” at the 2022 England Business Awards.

Staff at Salon Vie will now head to the national grand final in November.

Salon boss Jane Conneely received the gong along with employees Leah Hulse, Maisie Gilby and Hannah Slater.

Salon Vie was nominated by a client and was contacted by the Awards board. Clients were then able to vote could by text, email or by using a QR code.

There were also mystery shoppers and judges considered the business’ website and social media activity.

Jane is originally from Aston and started hairdressing at the age of 11 as a Saturday girl at her village hair salon.

After leaving school she started an apprenticeship in Nantwich and has now been hairdressing for 39 years.

She has gained multiple qualifications and won other awards including Redken North West Men’s Hairdresser, British Avant-garde Winner with NHBF, American Crew Finalist in Barbering to name a few.

In 1991, she opened her first salon and has trained and grown her own team over the years.

She runs two salons – the one on Beam Street in Nantwich and another in Tattenhall.

Jane said: “I am extremely proud of the team and over the moon to fetch the Best Hair Salon in Cheshire Award back to Nantwich and being recognised for the hard work that goes into running a business.

“All of the team at Salon Vie are looking forward to going to the Grand Final in November.”