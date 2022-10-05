The new on-demand bus service ‘go-too’ is proving just the ticket for people in rural areas around Nantwich after clocking up its 10,000th passenger journey.

The service was launched 12 months ago in a bid to help reduce isolation in villages in a wide area south of Nantwich.

It allows people living in the area to gain easy access to leisure, shopping, work and healthcare, such as GP appointments.

Research by Ansa Transport, which operates the service, found that 68% of users would not have used another bus service before ‘go-too’ took to the road.

And 45% said ‘go-too’ made their journey easier.

More significant was the finding that 61% of passengers had access to a car.

Cllr Craig Browne, Cheshire East Council deputy leader and chair of the council’s highways and transport committee, said: “This is a great start and shows the service is having a positive impact on people’s lives.

“Buses reduce congestion, improve air quality and provide access to life opportunities. They can reduce a sense of social isolation and improve health and wellbeing.

“We will listen carefully to what passengers have to say but this is a promising start to what began as a pilot scheme, a year ago, to get people in our outlying villages feel more connected, while also contributing to the council’s ambition to become carbon neutral by 2025.”

The service operates between Bunbury, to the north west of Nantwich and Buerton to the south east, taking in Audlem, Hankelow, Marbury, Wrenbury, Brindley and Bulkeley.

No commercial services operate in this part of the borough.

It uses intelligent routing technology to plan the most cost and time-effective route, instead of a fixed route followed by commercial operators.

A ‘mini roadshow’, to generate more awareness and take-up for the service, is planned for tomorrow (Thursday 6 October) outside Nantwich Civic Hall from 9.30am-2pm.

Staff will answer questions from the public and library staff will be promoting the ‘go-too’ service through bus-themed readings and songs for children.

Staff will also visit a dementia support centre and Swanley Bridge Marina.

The ‘go-too’ service is funded by the Department for Transport’s rural mobility fund in partnership with Cheshire East Council and Ansa Transport.

Users can request the service by downloading and using the ‘go-too’ app on their smartphone, or they can call the booking line on 0300 123 5103.

Customers can set up a payment card to pay their fares.

The service operates with two ‘midi’ 16-seater buses, both with low-floor access for wheelchair users, prams and pushchairs from 7am-9pm Monday to Saturday.

It is part of a three-year trial costing £1.25m.