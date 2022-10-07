FEATURE: Mastering your game with the right golf clubs

Part of the appeal of golf is that no round is quite the same as the last.

The weather, the conditions on the ground, and your physical condition can all influence every shot.

What’s more, small variations can have ripple effects that spread through a whole round.

Getting control of the variables is therefore critical to enjoying a good game.

This means doing your research and filling your bag with the right clubs.

But what does this mean in practice? Let’s run through the clubs that will find their way into the average golf bag.

What’s in the bag?

A standard golf bag should include a combination of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and putters.

Some of these are essential. You can’t, for example, get by without a putter.

Others, like the fairway wood, are more specialised.

Choosing your woods

When choosing your drivers and fairway woods, you should consider factors like the weight of the head and the material it’s made from, the loft, and the length of the shaft.

Taylormade fairway woods benefit from a low centre of gravity – this will allow you to get a superior launch while minimising spin.

Hybrids

A hybrid club sits somewhere between a wood and an iron. Again, you’ll want to consider the shaft, length and material.

If you’re replacing existing clubs in your bag in order to add versatility, then it’s vital that you don’t leave any gaps when it comes to distance.

If you’re unable to hit a ball two-hundred yards because you lack the club to do so, then your overall game will suffer.

Irons

Irons tend to come with numbers from two to nine. The six, seven, eight and nine are going to be the most useful, especially if you’re playing shorter shots.

It’s better to undershoot the green than to overshoot it, especially when you’re just developing your game.

Wedges and putter

Wedges will tend to be marked with the precise loft you’re getting, in degrees.

There are pitching wedges, lofted wedges, and sand wedges. Eventually, you’ll want one of each, so that you’re able to approach the green from a very short distance. To begin with, just one is fine.

Arguably the most important club in your entire bag is your putter. It’s the club you’re going to be using the most over a round.

Barring some stroke of luck, you’ll use it once on every hole.

If you aren’t comfortable using your putter, then you will struggle to make par.

Make sure that you spend time with a putter before you buy it, and put as much thought into selecting the club as you do toward every other club in your bag.