Councillors have backed plans to axe around 10 externally run Antique and Artisan markets in Nantwich town centre.

The proposal would see the council stage more live music and children’s activities on the square in their place.

The 12 traditional monthly farmers markets, which are run by the council, will remain in place, as will the Christmas market and two artisan markets organised by the council.

They say axing the externally run ones would save the council almost £2,000.

The council currently makes around £2,100 from the 10 external markets, but they run at a cost of £3,800.

New live music and children’s events – such as the popular Climbing Wall which was staged last year – would be paid from the council’s alternative events budget.

Town Council facilities manager David Thomas told councillors: “It requires a lot of man hours to help these externally delivered markets, so we propose to move away from them and re-introduce more live music and children’s events.

“We’ve tried to recruit casual staff to help with Saturday markets, but finding it very difficult to get people who can start at 6am and commit their Saturdays.

“The children’s events would be free. We tried the Climbing Wall on a Monday earlier this year and was extremely successful.

“We would aim to run these during school and summer holidays as well.”

He said children’s events would be self-contained with no staffing requirements as it would be funded from the “outdoor events budget”.

Mayor Cllr Peter Groves backed the idea and said he would be “delighted” to see more activities for youngsters after the success of the council-backed football and fishing events run by police.

But Cllr John Statham air concerns about cancelling 10 events from the town square.

He said: “I’m conscious we’d be losing 10 days of town square activity for not a lot.

“We should be mindful about going down this road and fact we may have to put more money in to it.”

The majority of town councillors voted to approve the plans.