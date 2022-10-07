North West Ambulance Service faces strike vote

Employees of North West Ambulance Service are set to vote on taking industrial action over pay and working conditions.

The vote has been actioned by the GMB Union who announced it has launched a formal industrial action ballot.

Almost 2,000 NWAS paramedics and ambulance workers across Cheshire and the North West will be balloted.

Dates of the vote will be announced in the coming days, said GMB.

The move comes following a consultative ballot which saw more than 95% of GMB NWAS members vote in favour of a walk out.

A GMB spokesperson added: “Our ambulance service is understaffed and over-worked, their low pay barely covers the essentials.

“Paramedics and ambulance workers are angry over the Government’s imposed 4% pay award, which leaves them facing yet another massive real terms pay cut.”

Mike Buoey, GMB Organiser, added: “Ambulance workers are on the frontline saving lives. They shouldn’t have to come home to worries about making ends meet.

“The cost of living is rising – and even more steeply due to the Conservative Government’s economic mismanagement.

“It just isn’t good enough.”

We have contacted NWAS for a statement and await a reply.

(Stock pic North West Ambulance Service – by Ingy The Wingy, under licence)