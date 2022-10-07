5 hours ago
Road closure on Nantwich lane after crash damages wall

long lane crash wettenhall road closure

A well-used rural route near Nantwich will be closed for two days after a crash destroyed a parapet wall.

The accident happened on Long Lane between Calveley and Wettenhall, north of Nantwich.

Cheshire East Highways tweeted this image to show the extent of the damage.

There will also be traffic control for two weeks after the closure as engineers rebuild the wall.

They said: “Following damage caused by an RTC, Long Lane in #Wettenhall will be closed from 10 October for two days to allow for the removal of parapet debris.

“Following this, two way lights will be in place for approximately two weeks to rebuild the parapet wall.”

(pic courtesy of Cheshire Highways)

 

