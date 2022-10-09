Nantwich Town crash out of FA Trophy in defeat to Warrington

Nantwich Town’s struggles continued as they crashed out of the FA Trophy with a 2-0 defeat at home to Warrington Rylands.
Two first-half goals for the visitors were enough to ease through against a toothless Dabbers.
In front of around 300 supports, James Neild had Warrington ahead as early as the fourth minute.
Nantwich, who lost two key players in Sean Cooke and Joel Stair to other clubs in the week, paraded two new signings of their own
Levi Chiduku (pictured, above) is a pacy 21-year-old winger who has most recently been at Ellesmere Port Town and has also been at Kendal Town and Runcorn Town.
He started out in Morecambe’s development squad.
And Ivan Urvanţev is a 25-year-old attacking midfielder and former Moldovan under-21 international, joining on dual registration terms from Whitchurch Alport, where the supporters dubbed him the ‘Moldovan Messi’.
Unfortunately, it was Chiduku’s error that led to Warrington’s opener when his back pass was intercepted and Neild tucked it home past the onrushing Louis Gray.
AJ Leitch-Smith had a chance to level for Nantwich, but then disaster struck when Rylands doubled their advantage on 28 minutes.
A Callum Dolan free-kick deflected off the defensive wall and sailed past Gray who had no chance.
Nantwich had an early second half chance to reduce the arrears when a Scully strike from inside the box was saved well by Torrance.
Rylands failed to clear and Scully had another chance only to be denied again by the Warrington keeper.
But their hopes of a comeback all but ended when Troy Bourne was red-carded on 67 minutes, a little over 10 minutes after he was booked for a challenge.
Rylands had chances to increase their lead after that, with Dolan crashing a shot against the bar.
The same player blazed over from close range in the closing minutes as the Dabbers slumped to another home loss.
They return to Northern Premier League action this Tuesday (October 11) when they welcome Marine to the Swansway Stadium.
Nantwich are hovering just above the relegation zone, two places below Marine.
(Images by Jonathan White)
Poor performance all round, but this team is effectively brand new, we need to give the players and the managers time to build a team.
We need to be realistic, this season will not be easy, the main goal is to climb the league table and make sure we secure our place within it.
Good luck to all involved, us as fans need to show strength in our continued support of what is a great local club.