Mobile Health Bus to visit Nantwich to boost flu jab rates

A specially designed “Flu Bus” is in Nantwich town centre this week aimed at making the flu jab more accessible for residents and reduce health inequalities.

The walk-in Mobile Health Bus, organised by Well Pharmacy, will be based on Nantwich Town Square in front of the church on October 13, 15 and 15 from 9am- to 5.30pm each day.

Two pharmacists will be available on site to administer 200 jabs per day.

They will also be offering other routine healthcare services, such as blood pressure checks.

It follows on from the biggest NHS flu programme roll out in history in 2021.

Last year, more than four in five (83.20%) of people aged 65 and over in England received their vaccine.

Ifti Khan, Pharmacy Superintendent from Well Pharmacy, said: “We are seeing a high demand for our flu vaccination service, and we opened our appointment bookings earlier this year to ensure people could get their vaccination appointments firmly in their diary.

“There are still plenty of appointments available, and we encourage people to book online as soon as they can to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“The very high level of flu cases in Australia, and the surge in Covid-19 is a good indicator on what the UK can expect, and I would urge everyone who can to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated.”

Most pharmacies offer free jabs to those eligible on behalf of the NHS.

For those who are not eligible for a free NHS flu jab Well offers the flu vaccination service for £15.