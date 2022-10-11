Former Reaseheath butcher represents GB in world challenge

A former Reaseheath College butchery apprentice has represented Team GB in the “Young Butcher” category at the World Butchers Challenge in California.

Jason Edwards was selected due to his success at the WorldSkills UK butchery national finals.

He won a bronze medal in 2019 and gold in 2021 – but this was his first competition experience at international level.

Although he was unplaced, Jason enjoyed appearing on a global stage and held his own against seasoned competitors from 13 other countries.

He said: “The final scoring was very tight so I was pleased with my performance and learned a lot.

“The event itself was awe inspiring. The stadium seated 1500 spectators and in addition it was live streamed round the world.

“The competition was very intense and we had just two and a half hours to complete set tasks while also demonstrating creativity, technical expertise and professional working practices.

“There was an amazing atmosphere and I felt very privileged to be representing Britain.

“I also networked with competitors from all over the world and learned a lot about international trends.

“The whole thing was a fantastic experience – and it was all thanks to Reaseheath’s Master Butcher Gary Evans, who encouraged me to enter Worldskills UK!

“Those competitions were valuable learning experiences and gave me the skills and creative ideas to take forward to the World Butchers’ Challenge.”

Jason completed his FDQ Level 2 Diploma in Professional Butchery at Reaseheath in 2019.

He now manages Littlers Butchers, a high street shop in Hartford.

(Pic: Jason competing at the World Butchers Challenge in California)