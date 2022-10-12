Nantwich Town’s poor home form continued after they were beaten 2-1 by fellow strugglers Marine at the Swansway Stadium last night, writes Dan Jackson.
Jacob Edwards and Jack Sherratt returned to the Dabbers starting line-up, and Harry Nevin make his debut, only hours after signing on loan from Preston North End.
A good start from The Dabbers saw the home team have plenty of possession in the opening stages.
Wide-man James Plant provided some early attacking intent down the left, twice providing opportunities for Morrison who couldn’t convert his chances.
The youngster continued to threaten and his powerful shot from left squirmed out of Bayleigh Passant’s hands and out for a corner.
Sang kept the ball alive on the edge of the box from the resulting corner and Nevin managed a neat swivel shot which flew past the keeper, a dream debut for the centre back and a much-welcomed goal giving the home team a deserved lead.
The goal sparked The Mariners into life and chances soon came their way.
Firstly, Nantwich failed to clear a corner which led to Hayden Campbell striking a rocket of a volley firmly against the home crossbar.
That was followed by Djavan Pedro’s great chance from the edge of the six-yard box only for Louis Gray to take one to the face but keeping the Nantwich goal in-tact.
Moments later, though, a swinging corner from the right landed nicely in front of Campbell to tap home for the equaliser, with just over five minutes of the half to play.
Marine continued to press and a fluffed clearance from Edwards gifted Marine another chance on goal
Gray again was equal to it with a smart palm away.
Marine continued their momentum after the break and took the lead after a routine through ball broke the Nantwich defence, allowing Campbell to run on and chip the on-rushing Gray into an empty goal.
Nantwich reacted but the next 15 minutes were scrappy with little between the teams.
The lively Morrison beat his man on the hour mark and got a decent shot away after cutting inside from the right, with the follow up by Sang also beaten away by the keeper.
A reshuffle at the back saw Bircumshaw shift into the middle and Lawton introduced as left-back.
This led to some neat passages of play down the left, but the home side struggled to create chances.
A-Jay Leitch Smith had a late claim for a penalty denied, followed by an acrobatic overhead kick shoot over the bar before the final whistle blew.
Attendance: 335
Nantwich Town: Gray, Edwards (‘60 Lawton), Bircumshaw, Bourne, Nevin, Sherratt, Morrison, Scully, Sang (‘83 Williams), Leitch-Smith, Plant (‘68 Urvantev)
(Images by Jonathan White)
