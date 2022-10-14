Anger over shopping trolleys dumped in River Weaver in Nantwich

Residents and environment campaigners have hit out at vandals for dumping shopping trolleys in the River Weaver in Nantwich.

This image shows as many as ELEVEN supermarket trolleys clogging up the river by Beambridge in Nantwich.

One resident who took this image said: “I was horrified and disappointed to see such a sight in the river.”

Sustainable Nantwich campaigner Jeremy Herbert said the dumping of material in the River Weaver was symptomatic of a sick society.

“Our rivers should be buzzing with life, full of colour, bursting with perch and pike, dragonflies, frogs, kingfishers and otters.

“Clean water is key to human health and well being too.

“The Weaver is also set to play it’s part in generating pollution free sustainable energy for the community -with plans now advancing fast for two water turbines in Nantwich.

“But pollution puts all this at risk. Whether it’s kids dumping shopping trolleys or water companies flushing raw sewage to cut costs and boost profits – it’s just dangerous ignorance or madness to trash our rivers.

“We have got to work together to protect the Weaver, all our waterways and greenspaces.”

A spokesperson for Canals and River Trust said they were “very sad to hear that the Weaver is being damaged by big thoughtless vandalism”.

But the trust said it is only responsible for the Weaver from Winsford upwards when it becomes a navigation.

We have contacted the Environment Agency and Cheshire East Council who are responsible for maintenance of the river and await their comments.