Finalists announced in South Cheshire Chamber Business Awards

Finalists have been named in the South Cheshire Chamber of Commerce Business Awards 2022 ahead of the ceremony at Reaseheath College in Nantwich.

The ceremony is in its 25th year and judging is now underway as the Chamber prepares to unveil its winners on Friday November 18.

This year has seen an increase in the number of start-up businesses entering the awards highlighting the entrepreneurial talent South Cheshire boasts despite the economic climate.

In the running are many new Chamber members and several previous winners such as Wistaston’s Motherwell Cheshire, specialist work-related learning provider Safe Opportunities of Crewe, care provider Right at Home South Cheshire and the Aqueduct Marina, Nantwich.

The finalists are:

Ambassador of the Year: Aqueduct Marina and Crewe Market Hall.

Apprentice of the Year: Joshua Hallam (Amplo Group), Connor Smith (Cheshire College South & West), Mia Jennings (Everybody Health &

Leisure), Matilda Turner (Mental Health Charter), Kathryn Bennett (Mid Cheshire Hospitals) and Adam Simcock, (WR Partners).

Business of the Year(25 plus employees): Aqueduct Marina, KBA The Financial Planning Company and Right at Home South Cheshire.

Business of the Year (under 25 employees): Amplo Group, Atherton & Associates Wealth Management Ltd, Qualkem Ltd and The Nantwich Clinic Ltd.

Contribution to the Community: Mid Cheshire Hospitals Charity, Everybody Health & Leisure, The Wishing Well and Motherwell Cheshire CIO.

Employer of the Year: Atherton & Associates Wealth Management Ltd, Everybody Health & Leisure and Right at Home South Cheshire.

Excellence in Collaboration: Jo Jo’s Day Nursery, Safe Opportunities and The Wishing Well.

Excellence in Customer Service: Everything Dinosaur, Green Future Box Ltd, Optimum Pay Group, Right at Home South Cheshire and Rookery Hall Hotel & Spa.

Start Up Business of the Year: Griggs Boutique Bathrooms, KR Fleet Solutions Ltd, Platinum Construction, Sales Geek Cheshire East Ltd and Trinity Create Ltd.

Finalists are featured in a souvenir brochure and those pipped at the post will receive Highly Commended certificates and a logo to use on their marketing material.

Chamber Chief Executive Paul Colman said: “Every year the calibre of entries is extremely high and this year has been no exception.

“We have a fantastic range of finalists all hoping to be called to the winner’s podium.

“Win or lose, they can all be proud of the contribution they make. We are looking forward to another memorable night at Reaseheath College.”

The flagship event has attracted generous sponsorship from high profile South Cheshire companies and organisations.

Award sponsors are: Assurant, Bentley Motors, Cheshire College South & West, Cheshire Connect, Cheshire East Council, Construction Linx, Hibberts, KPI Recruiting Ltd, Reaseheath College Rhino Safety and South Cheshire Development Agency Ltd.

Trinity Create is sponsoring the Main Drinks Reception and Optimum Pay Group, the VIP Drinks Reception.

