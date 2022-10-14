Nantwich TV star Ben Miller back in town filming new show

Nantwich actor and comedian Ben Miller has been enjoying time back in his home town – and was seen filming earlier today, writes Jonathan White.

Ben, the star of hit shows like Professor T, Death in Paradise and Primeval, was born in London but grew up in Nantwich and is a former pupil of Malbank School.

He was seen today with a film crew on Bridge 92 of the Shropshire Union Canal, next to Nantwich Canal Centre, close to his former school.

He was wearing a black winter jacket and chinos, along with sunglasses to protect him from the days bright sunny weather.

He was accompanied by a director, camera operator, and a member of the crew holding a light reflector.

Although not confirmed, it is thought that he was filming a history programme for Channel 5 focusing on historic towns in the North West like Nantwich.

Ben was also seen catching with old friends in the Wickstead Arms in Nantwich yesterday.

The Bafta-winning actor rose to fame as one half of the comedy duo Armstrong and Miller.

He is also known for playing the lead role of DI Richard Poole in the first two series of the BBC crime drama Death in Paradise, and for portraying James Lester in the ITV science-fiction series Primeval.

(Pics supplied with permission)