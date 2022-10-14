Dear Editor,

On the BBC text site overnight, it was reported that Electricity cost 4p per unit more in North Wales, Cheshire and parts of Merseyside (the old MANWEB area).

In our area we pay 36p per unit, with 34p being an average and 32p in the lowest parts of the Country.

This means Dual Fuel DD payers pay £121 more pa than the cheapest areas.

Ofgem, say it reflects the cost transporting energy to where you live.

I suppose this is what is called levelling up!!!

I have copied our MP into this email and would hope he would contact Ofgem and also comment quickly through Nantwich News as he should be able to access a reply quicker than the public can.

Thanks

Chris Moorhouse