REVIEW: Shrek by Curtain Call Productions at Crewe Lyceum

A visit to the theatre should always be a magical experience, writes Claire Faulkner.

And Curtain Call Productions certainly delivered this to the audience on Wednesday night at The Lyceum for the opening of Shrek The Musical.

Shrek is a huge production to stage, and as we’ve come to expect from Curtain Call, they rose to the challenge with 100% commitment and have produced a fantastic show which was entertaining and absolutely delightful to watch.

The audience loved it, and it was wonderful to hear the joyful laughter of younger children filling the stalls of the theatre.

Joel Montague played Shrek and Natasha J Barnes played Princess Fiona. Both sounded great and worked well together on stage. Donkey was played by Steven Coles, but it was Adam Goode who stole the show as Lord Farquaad.

The music sounded amazing, and the performances which stood out for me included ‘I Know It’s Today’, ‘What’s Up Duloc?’ and ‘Beautiful Ain’t Always Pretty’.

I really enjoyed watching this show, and if you want to watch something fun and maybe escape from the real world for a few hours then head to The Lyceum.

Congratulations to all involved on the stage and behind the scenes.

Shrek The Musical is running at The Lyceum Theatre until Sunday 16th October.