Young sports stars honoured at Cheshire East Everybody Awards

Young sports stars and coaches were honoured at the Everybody Health and Leisure Awards held at Crewe Hall.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson was at the event to present the awards in a range of categories.

Sports Personality of the Year went to swimmer Poppy Maskill, from Alsager, who has made a big impact on the international stage.

Poppy competes at county and regional level as an AB (able-bodied) swimmer and nationally and internationally as a para swimmer.

In May, she was selected to represent Team England in the Commonwealth Games and in June travelled to Madeira for the Para Swimming World Championships.

She won an individual Silver Medal, Bronze medal and 6th place in 100m S14 Breaststroke. In the S14 mixed medley relay, Poppy and the team secured gold, meaning Poppy returned to Alsager as a World Champion.

Young Sports Achiever winner went to Isabella Serventi.

Izzy joined Nantwich Lifesaving Club at the age of 7 after completing Stage 7 of the Everybody Learn to Swim Scheme and wanting to do more than competitive swimming.

Izzy started the RLSS UK Rookie Lifeguard programme and continued with the Learn to Swim programme.

By the age of 9, she had completed the Rookie programme and came first in the RLSS Liverpool District Challenge Cup.

She was desperate to continue with her awards, but you have to be 12 to start the RLSS UK Survive and Save programme.

The RLSS UK agreed to allow Izzy to start on the Survive and Save Medallions, as they acknowledged her amazing achievements at such a young age.

Disabled Sports Achiever winner was Rachael Partington.

Rachael is a competitive para swimmer and competes at regional and national level.

At the Swansea national para swimming championships Rachael was reclassified and swam in four events.

She improved on all her times from the previous summer and made 1 multiclassification final.

In February Rachael attended the World Para Series meet in Aberdeen, once again she improved on all her times and qualified for 2 junior finals.

Coach of the Year went to Chris Ogden – England Squash.

Chris’ achievements have been noticed by key partners such as England Squash and have led him to becoming the nominated Cheshire County and England Aspire squash coach.

Chris is affiliated to Bollington Leisure Centre, where the squash scene has never been so buoyant. He has grown the club to a 1st Division club with 5 teams playing NWC and 2 NWC ladies’ teams.

Customer Hero went to Alyson Walker.

After Alyson broke her leg, she developed life-threatening complications and spent months bedridden, weeks in intensive care, then in a wheelchair unable to support her own weight.

Determined to get a good quality of life she started going to Macclesfield Leisure Centre and using the swimming pool. She would complete one hour, five days a week, until she could walk on crutches.

Now she is taking part in Zumba and aerobic, which she finds sometimes out of step, but she’s moving which is a huge achievement to where she was months ago.

Health and Wellbeing winner was Crewe Central Table Tennis club.

Crewe Central have just succeeded in being the first Nantwich organisation to attract funding from the Cheshire East Crowd Fund to enable them to convert a cafe area at Elim Church Regents Park into a new table tennis facility, which will be the starting point of becoming a more inclusive Table Tennis club.

Club of the Year went to Nantwich Lifesaving Club.

The club has been running for nearly 50 years and has more than 60 members, ranging from 8 years old to 80.

The club teaches water safety and rescue skills to save lives, such as emergency first aid and CPR.

The members work towards completing the RLSS UK Rookie Lifeguard Awards and the RLSS UK Survive and Save Awards.

They also compete in club, local, regional and national competitions. All of the club instructors are volunteers, giving up their Saturday mornings because they absolutely love what they do.

Volunteer of the year went to Liz Clark – Volunteer at Sandbach United FC.

Liz works tirelessly to help provide sporting opportunities for girls who are just starting out on their football journey as well as children with specific learning and physical disabilities.

She has supported a visually impaired child to remain in mainstream football at the club by arranging for one of the under 16 players to act as 1:1 support. She also arranges multiple fundraising events to support the club as a whole and the individual teams.

Chairman’s Award winner was Mia Teburi.

Mia is a student in year 10 at Macclesfield Academy. She has given hundreds of hours to volunteering with local primary schools and younger years at school.

And Lifetime Achievement winner was Bill Consterdine.

Bill has been attending Shavington Leisure Centre since it opened and is now at the grand age of 79.

He has played a key figure in England athletics for the past 40 years. Working in the role as head starting official, he has attended country wide events and has started events ranging from grass roots athletics for young athletes from 6 and above all the way up to international masters’ levels.

