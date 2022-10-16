Bentley Motors launches new trainee intake scheme for 2023

Crewe-based Bentley Motors has opened its new intake of 117 trainees in 2023.

Career opportunities across the company on Pyms Lane are available for industrial placements and graduates.

The phased recruitment drive on www.bentleycareers.com has an emphasis on digital technology and project management skills.

The new cohort of trainees will drive the company’s Beyond100 strategy, aimed at sustainable mobility leadership by reinventing every aspect of the business.

The plan includes an entire model range powered only by battery from 2030.

The 2023 recruitment drive coincides with the biggest-ever intake of Bentley trainees, beginning their career with the 4,000-strong Crewe workforce.

In all, 130 have taken on new roles in marketing and communications, systems and electrical engineering, business management and lean manufacturing.

Dr Karen Lange, Member of the Board for Human Resources at Bentley Motors, said: “Bentley is now inviting new applications for trainees to begin their careers with our colleagues working in Crewe.

“Recruiting the next generation of digitally-minded, talented people is vital as Bentley moves forward with its industry-leading Beyond100 strategy, transforming to full electrification across its entire range by the end of the decade.

“Bentley is committed to greater diversity, upskilling in many areas and attracting the widest range of talent from all walks of life.

“These trainees will help underline our ambitions and shape the company, designing and building the Bentleys of the future.”

Earlier this year, Bentley was recognised as a Top Employer by the internationally-acclaimed, Top Employers Institute, for the 11th consecutive year.

The company was the only car brand to feature on the list.

Last year, Bentley became the first automotive company to be accredited by the Investors in People ‘We Invest in Apprentices’ programme.