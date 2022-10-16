16 hours ago
Nantwich Town poor run continues after defeat by Bamber Bridge
20 hours ago
Scale of death threats and abuse faced by Cheshire East councillors unveiled
2 days ago
Nantwich TV star Ben Miller back in town filming new show
3 days ago
New “Weston M6” business park to create almost 3,000 jobs
3 days ago
Tree of Light returns to Nantwich for families to remember loved ones
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

“Death Drop 2: Back in the Habit” heads for Crewe Lyceum in December

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews October 16, 2022
death drop 2 - Crewe Lyceum Theatre - frontage - by Jonathan White

Death Drop 2: Back in the Habit show will be performing a week of shows at Crewe Lyceum in December.

Crewe it the only North West date on the West End show’s UK tour and follows the hugely successful first Death Drop which performed in South Cheshire 12 months ago.

It features legendary drag queens and stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Cheryl Hole (Celebrity Juice, The Only Way is Essex), River Medway and Victoria Scone.

They lead an all-drag cast including Drag King superstar LoUis CYfer (Winner – Drag Idol, Death Drop) in this murder mystery comedy.

A gaggle of fierce Nuns are confined to their Convent. But their peace and tranquillity is shattered by a serial slayer slashing their way through the sisters.

With the help of an unexpected visitor from the Vatican, can Mother Superior and the rag-tag Sisters of St Babs save their convent, save souls, and save themselves?

The laughs keep coming in this nun-missable new murder mystery – it’s the heavenly dose of fun we’ve all been longing to find.

The show runs from Monday 5 – Saturday 10 December and tickets can be booked online here https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/tickets-death-drop-2-crewe-2022

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.