Death Drop 2: Back in the Habit show will be performing a week of shows at Crewe Lyceum in December.

Crewe it the only North West date on the West End show’s UK tour and follows the hugely successful first Death Drop which performed in South Cheshire 12 months ago.

It features legendary drag queens and stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Cheryl Hole (Celebrity Juice, The Only Way is Essex), River Medway and Victoria Scone.

They lead an all-drag cast including Drag King superstar LoUis CYfer (Winner – Drag Idol, Death Drop) in this murder mystery comedy.

A gaggle of fierce Nuns are confined to their Convent. But their peace and tranquillity is shattered by a serial slayer slashing their way through the sisters.

With the help of an unexpected visitor from the Vatican, can Mother Superior and the rag-tag Sisters of St Babs save their convent, save souls, and save themselves?

The laughs keep coming in this nun-missable new murder mystery – it’s the heavenly dose of fun we’ve all been longing to find.

The show runs from Monday 5 – Saturday 10 December and tickets can be booked online here https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/tickets-death-drop-2-crewe-2022