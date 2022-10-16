16 hours ago
Nantwich Seals swimmers win medals at North Midlands Championships

in Other sports / Sport October 16, 2022
Nantwich Seals winning swimmers

Four Swimmers from Nantwich Seals won a host of medals at the North Midlands Championships at Macclesfield Leisure Centre.

Emily Lines, Tal Nurse, Archie Smith and Finn Malcolm proved a formidable foursome with a 79% success in their events – higher than some of the larger clubs in attendance.

With 14 events between them, they gained 11 personal bests, seven podium finishes and winning two golds, three silvers and two bronze.

And Finn was awarded the top male athlete across all age groups for the fastest time in the 200m backstroke.

A Seals club spokesperson said: “We and the committee of Nantwich Seals could not be prouder of the achievements!”

Nantwich Seals is recruiting new members across all levels.

The spokesperson added: “Members do not have to compete and coaching staff and committee support all athletes to achieve personal goals within the sport of swimming.”

Anyone seeking volunteering opportunities and support members in reaching their swimming goals, visit www.nantwichseals.co.uk for details.

(Pic: left to right Emily Lines, Tal Nurse, Archie Smith and Finn Malcolm)

