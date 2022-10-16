Nantwich Town poor run continues after defeat by Bamber Bridge

Nantwich could not end their recent run of no win in four games as they slumped to another defeat at Bamber Bridge.
Dabbers boss Ritchie Sutton started with new signing Tom Booth (pictured) in goal, who has joined on loan from Crewe.
Both sides looked to start on the front foot, and it was the home side that had the first chance as Paul Dawson tested Booth.
Nantwich’s Thomas Scully looked to play in a dangerous ball into the home box, but after a goalmouth scramble the ball was cleared.
James Plant was then put through one on one with Felix Gerrard in the home goal, but Felix pulled off a good save.
From the corner, Plant got his head to the ball, but his header went just over the bar.
The next chance fell to the Dabbers as Scully’s free-kick was very skilfully nodded down into the path of Ajay Leitch-Smith who saw his shot from close range smack off of the crossbar.
Fin Sinclair-Smith saw his shot go just wide of Booth’s post for the hosts.
Then Dawson from outside of the area fired a shot that was arrowing into the top right hand corner, but somehow Booth managed to palm it over with a stunning save.
Soon after Sinclair-Smith had another chance but he pulled it wide of Booth’s far post.
In the second half the first chance fell to Isaac Sinclair who saw his shot go wide.
The impressive Harry Nevin cut inside his man but his shot was straight at the home side keeper Goddard.
Sinclair-Smith then went through one on one with Booth, but the Nantwich stopper saved well low down to his left.
Chances were coming thick and fast and Leitch-Smith then set up Chris Sang, but his shot was saved by Goddard.
Then just after the hour mark, the deadlock was broken by the hosts.
A through ball put Harry Scarborough through on goal and as Booth tried to narrow the angle, Scarborough calmly slotted the ball past him for 1-0.
Bamber Bridge managed to stifle the game as the visitors struggled to create chances.
In injury time substitute Shaun Miller had the best chance to equalise as he found himself through on goal but saw his shot expertly saved.
The next game is at home at the Swansway Stadium on October 22 against Liversedge FC.
(Image courtesy of Crewe Alexandra and Nantwich Town)
