ROUND-UP: Crewe Regional Sunday League results

In the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division, Betley looked to be heading for a comfortable victory over newly promoted Audlem.
They led 4-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Keiron Duckers and a Danny Lavalette penalty.
However, the visitors produced a rousing finish, scoring three times through Shea Bebbington, Dan Rooney and James Craig.
But Betley hung on to win 4-3.
A late own goal was enough to give George & Dragon a 0-1 win over a spirited Cooper Buckley side.
It was a busy morning for popular referee Ian Hurdle, as George & Dragon finished with nine men, and Cooper Buckley with 10.
There was another close game at Winsford, where The Lions won 2-3, thanks to two goals from Jordan Amson and one from Danny Roberts.
James Hartley and Matthew Stanton were on target for the home side.
NHB had started the morning in top spot in the League table, but were beaten 1-2 by Willaston White Star, for whom Gary Cardno scored twice.
Pete Aidley netted for the home side.
The game between Broadhurst FC and Cheshire Cheese was postponed due to the lack of a referee.
This situation was not helped during the week with the resignation of a well established referee, who cited “constant abuse and criticism” as his reason for finishing.
In Division One, Sandbach Town and unbeaten Cheshire Cat played out that rare event in Sunday football, a goalless draw.
C & N Utd. had a decent result, when a very late goal from Tom Boyers gave them a 2-2 draw against Raven Salvador.
Rhys Bennett was the other scorer for the home side, with Owen Porter and Dan Cooper on target for Raven Salvador.
Princes Feathers played Faddiley for the second time in two weeks, and Faddiley again had a convincing win, this time 1-7.
Keiron Smith and Richard Ford both scored twice, with the other Faddiley goals coming from Oscar Beale, Joe Wood and Jamie Baker.
Adam Pickering netted for The Feathers.
Leighton FC appeared to be heading for a draw at home to Nantwich Pirates, before a very late goal gave the visitors a 2-3 victory.
Reece Quinn (Penalty) and Rob Sutton netted for Leighton FC, with veteran Andy Truan scoring twice for The Pirates, and Liam Heyes Porter also on target.
The fixture between White Horse and JS Bailey was postponed at very short notice, as JS Bailey could not raise a team.
This is the second occasion this season that this has happened with JS Bailey.
