Three new acts named for Nantwich Spooktacular event at Dorfold

in Arts & Entertainment / Community Events / What's On & Reviews October 17, 2022
new acts coming to Nantwich Spooktacular this Halloween (1)

Three new acts will be performing at the Nantwich Spooktacular event on October 29, organisers have revealed.

Juggler Jay Rollins, Wanda Witchway, and The Dinosaur Invasion are lining up as part of the entertainment at Dorfold Park in Nantwich.

The event will feature a pyro-musical, funfair rides, the Melody Corporation Scare Maze, Snugburys fancy dress competitions and more.

Jay Rollins is a magician who creates magical experiences for clients such as Manchester United, the cast of the Harry Potter films, and many others across the planet.

Spooktacular organisers Blitz Fireworks say they are excited to welcome the new attractions to this year’s event.

John Malam, managing director at Blitz Fireworks, said: “We can’t wait for Jay to dazzle and astonish our crowd at the Spooktacular later this month!

“His intimate and engaging style of entertainment incorporates magic, juggling, mind control and elements of cold reading, graphology and mime.

“Look out for him performing his illusions and tricks on the night!”

Wanda Witchway will also make an appearance, flying in to perform her “Spooky Fun Magic Show” and choosing one lucky witch’s apprentice to help with her act.

John added: “For all the little ‘boils’ and ‘ghouls’ out there, Wanda Witchway will be present at 5.45pm to host her fantastical ‘Halloween Party Time’ which is unlike any other performance!

“She’ll provide a tonne of spine-tingling tricks and treats on the night, bringing together a host of different entertainment that the kids will absolutely adore! It’s going to be fabulous fun.”

The Dinosaur Invasion will invite visitors to follow the journey of a T-Rex and Triceratops as they develop from baby hatchlings to ferocious predators in a family-friendly show for all.

“This completely free, 20-minute show features a nutty professor who announces that he’s recently discovered dinosaur eggs in the area,” John added.

“Once the children notice the giant dinosaur egg behind the larger dinosaur, it’ll romp around the area and interact with the audience throughout.

“It’s an exciting and enthralling experience from start to finish.”

Gates open at Dorfold Park at 5pm, with acts performing up until the fireworks begin at 8pm.

Tickets available from nantwichspooktacular.com

