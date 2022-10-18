Nantwich Food Festival Volunteers are asking residents to help Nantwich Foodbank and their clients at a “Drop-Off & Go” event on November 26.

The event will be held at Brine Leas School and help the charity feed desperate families during the festive season.

Maureen Coulter, event organiser, said: “The cost of living crisis has meant we all face higher bills and difficult choices, but no one in our community should have to face going hungry.

“Even before the current crisis, 1 in 5 of the general population lived below the poverty line, and this will undoubtedly worsen.

“The Foodbank is asking local people to create a Reverse Advent Calendar. When this concept was first floated in 2020, it seemed a complex idea, but it worked well, and we know it helped support many Foodbank clients thanks to the generosity of residents.

“If you are able to create your Reverse Advent Calendar for the Foodbank, please collect one of the much-needed items shown below each day in November.

“If this isn’t possible, please just donate what you can; even an extra couple of tins of food from each household will mean that collectively we can help to support those in the greatest need.”

Damien Gear, Nantwich Foodbank Manager, said: “As a society, we face the worst economic challenges that many of us have seen in our lifetime, both now and in the coming months and years – rising fuel costs and higher interest rates mean that many more people will struggle to put nutritious food on the table.

“Those members of our community whom we support, many of whom are children, will experience greater hardship in the coming winter months.

“We still aim to support these individuals and families to ensure that hunger will not be one of their hardships.

“With Christmas fast approaching we are now planning to ensure that everyone in our community can celebrate and enjoy Christmas.

“Once again the fantastic Nantwich Food Festival team has offered to support us by organising another Drop-Off and Go for donations at Brine Leas.

“This forms part of our Reverse Advent Calendar Campaign which offers guidance on the items our families will need this Christmas.

“As a Foodbank, we are very thankful to have the generous support of the Food Festival team and the people of Nantwich and the surrounding area.

“We hope that you will continue to support us in helping the most vulnerable people in our community over the coming months in the lead up to Christmas.”

The Foodbank is unable to accept dairy, meat or fish, fruit or vegetables, items that require refrigeration, half

Used or open packets, anything past its best before/use by date, anything alcoholic, bleach.

Anyone wanting to donate money, visit the Foodbank website.

A team of Food Festival Volunteers will help locals drop off their contributions.

Maureen added: “Residents from Nantwich and those from the surrounding area are renowned for their generosity, so it will be great to see what we can do together again for those in need.”

