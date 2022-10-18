Nantwich pupils turn geologists with GeoSmart Information

Youngsters at a Worleston primary school enjoyed a lesson about geology after an expert from environmental consultancy GeoSmart Information led a special lesson.

St Oswald’s CofE Primary School hosted the session for the children in years 3 and 4, with hydrogeologist Jack Croft helping them as they learned about geology in their science curriculum.

They were shown a range of rock samples and other specimens and were shown how drilling works on site.

Pupils also learned about different rock types and properties, as well as the daily work of a geologist.

They also got to try on some safety gear.

Jo Cliffe, interim principal at the school, said: “Our Key Stage 2 children were delighted to receive a visit from Jack Crofts.

“Not many children have the opportunity to hear about the crucial work of a geologist.

“They were able to gain an understanding of the physical features that we see every day. Many of the children are so enthused, wanting to explore a career as a scientist.”

Jack, who joined GeoSmart in March, said: “We had a lot of fun, looking at the samples I took in and the children also interviewed afterwards and they asked some hard-hitting questions.

“I hope they learned something new about geology and that I could have inspired someone to take it up as a career when they are older.”

GeoSmart Information produces proprietary flood data and environmental reports.

Its data is used by multiple sectors, from millions of home-owners to corporate bodies and public sector operators.

The data has supported research by the Climate Change Committee (CCC).