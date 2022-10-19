FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 4 underdogs to win the World Cup

Along with the Olympics, the FIFA World Cup is the gold standard of international sporting events.

Worldwide, FIFA estimates that five billion people will tune in to the Qatar tournament when it kicks off later this year.

If FIFA’s estimates pan out, that means more than half the world will have tuned in for a match.

Since the French lifted the trophy in 2018, thousands of fans and analysts have scrambled to predict next tournament’s champions.

In fact, World Cup betting offers are usually available right after one tournament ends for those who want to take a stab at a futures wager.

Unsurprisingly, most oddsmakers favour historic champions.

Brazil has the most number of World Cup titles with a total of five. Italy and Germany are close behind with four titles, while France, Uruguay, and Argentina all have two.

Though usually heavy hitters in the competition, Spain and England only have one each.

With a steady list of recurring champions, there’s usually a lot of emphasis (and hope) put on the tournament’s underdogs.

While not many end up scraping their way past the group stages, those who do quickly take on a larger-than-life persona as they carry their nation and fans toward a finals appearance.

Already, the 2022 FIFA World Cup has fans on the edge of their seat—and many eyeing promising underdogs.

An Unusual Start to 2022 FIFA World Cup

Before we get to this year’s greatest underdogs, it’s important to list the teams that won’t be advancing to the World Cup.

Italy is most notably missing from group stages. Though they managed to take down the Three Lions in the Europa Cup, they fell to North Macedonia early in qualifiers this year.

Sweden, Colombia, and Chile are three more notable teams missing from the list.

However, football fans who stick with underdog favourites are also feeling the absence of one passionate team: Nigeria’s Super Eagles national team.

The team has qualified for the last six of eight World Cups and has multiple Africa Cup of Nations titles.

Unfortunately for the Flying Eagles, these four underdogs are now sliding into headlines as the World Cup approaches. Which favourite will you be keeping an eye on this year?

Denmark

In 2018, Croatia surprised the world by advancing to the Finals—and many Danish fans are now hoping for a similar coup.

Bettors are also backing the Danish national team, which is regarded as the top underdog heading into the FIFA World Cup.

In Group Stages, Denmark will face France, Australia, and Tunisia. The team will first face Tunisia and then move on to face last tournament’s champions, the heavily stacked French side.

Depending on how they do against France, bettors will know more about Denmark’s chances at taking home their first World Cup.

Senegal

While the Flying Eagles have picked up a reputation as a fierce competitor from Africa and a promising underdog in any World Cup, Senegal isn’t far behind.

In fact, the Senegalese side took home the most recent African Cup of Nations championship.

The team is led by some of the world’s greatest football talents, including Bayern’s Sadio Mane and Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy.

Senegal also has time on its side, as it will face relatively manageable rivals in Qatar, Ecuador, and the Netherlands during the group stage.

Canada

As one of the longest underdogs on this list, it might take a miracle for bettors to back Canada’s national side.

Still, there’s a lot to be said for the North American team. First, they have solid goal scorers in Jonathan David, Cyle Larin, and Alphonso Davies.

Second, they have great leadership under Jonathan Herdman, who seems to have gelled with his team.

However, Canada faces a gruelling and uphill battle on the group stage. They’ll face Croatia, Belgium, and Morocco. However, if the team manages to advance to the round of 16, they’ll be in fighting shape to keep battling.

Wales

With their last appearance coming in 1958, Wales’ advancement to the group stage of the World Cup is a feat unto itself.

However, they’ll be battling against England, Iran, and the US—which means Welsh star Gareth Bale will need to apply what he’s learned in the MLS to help his young squad skate past the Americans.

However, the Welsh side may still be too green to tackle a World Cup.

Will they advance past Iran and the USA—and how will the Dragons fare against the Three Lions?

(Image by unsplash.com/photo-1518091043644)