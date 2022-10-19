Nantwich campaigners want views on single-use plastic

Plastic Free Nantwich campaigners are collecting views of local residents to find out how the community is doing in the fight against plastic pollution.

The group, part of Sustainable Nantwich, wants to know how families, schools and local businesses are reducing single use plastic and how difficult they find it.

Almost 30 million people in the UK live in a Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) Plastic Free Community, removing millions of items of plastic pollution every year and tackling the brands and businesses behind it.

They do this through a five-step toolkit to engage with individuals, businesses, schools, councils and other community organisations.

Now organisers in Nantwich want to know what people are doing locally and how easy they find it.

It’s off the back of a nationwide report which revealed the national movement was “significantly” reducing single use plastic and turning the tide on pollution.

The report says an estimated 29.4 million people in the UK live in a community working on the campaign.

And that plastic is being reduced at an estimated rate of 43 million items per year, with an estimated 16,620 people volunteering on the campaign.

Plastic Free Nantwich Community Lead Sam Taylor said: “We urge people in Nantwich and surrounding areas to complete this survey.

“Help us to see what’s happening locally, understand barriers to reducing waste in our area and plan effective responses in collaboration with Sustainable Nantwich, Nantwich Town Council Climate Change Working Group and other community and volunteer groups.”

Find out more about Plastic Free Nantwich and get a link to the survey here https://linktr.ee/sustainable_nantwich