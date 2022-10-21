Serious accident closes A51 at Hurleston near Nantwich

A serious three-vehicle accident has closed the busy A51 today at Hurleston near Nantwich.

Cheshire Police say emergency services were called at around 7.45am to the incident on Chester Road close to the Hurleston Reservoir.

The accident involved three vehicles – a silver Land Rover, a Black Audi A3 and a white Scania HGV.

A police spokesperson said: “Cheshire Fire are North West Ambulance are in attendance at the scene and the road is currently blocked in both directions.”

There is currently no information on casualties.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area as the road is closed in both directions.