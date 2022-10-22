REVIEW: “Habeas Corpus”, performed by Nantwich Players

Habeas Corpus written by Alan Bennett and directed by Garth Jones is the latest production from Nantwich Players, writes Claire Faulkner.

A farcical comedy where the main characters chase sexual fulfilment midst the chaos of mistaken identity, secrets and lies.

Set in 1973 some of the references and jokes are from a bygone era, but the cast do a great job working together delivering the script with some funny one liners and classical farcical moments.

I particularly liked the relationships the cast had with one another, it’s clear lots of work has gone into this production. The cast supported each other, and all worked well together on stage.

It’s a busy play with lots going on, but I enjoyed it watching it and if you’re familiar with the plays of Alan Bennett, I think you will too.

Both Laura Wildgoose who played Felicity Rumpers and Dan Griffiths as Dennis Wicksteed, stood out as the young lovers with a questionable future.

Chris Ridge was great as Dr Arthur Wicksteed, and really made me laugh as did Clare Hoy as Mrs Swabb, the cleaner who knows everybody’s business and perhaps their final fate.

Habeas Corpus is running at The Players Theatre until 29th October.