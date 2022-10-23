Nantwich Town suffer another home loss beaten 1-0 by Liversedge

Nantwich Town’s poor run of form continued with another home defeat, this time losing 1-0 to fellow strugglers Liversedge.
A Jack Carr goal in the 38th minute was enough to seal the points for the visitors in front of 300 fans at the Swansway Stadium.
Liversedge were good value for their lead in the first half as they tested Dabbers keeper Booth on numerous occasions.
Dan Cockerline and Harry Nevin mustered half chances for Nantwich.
But then Carr pounced for the all important strike.
He was neatly slipped in inside the box after Nantwich failed to clear a corner, and Carr calmly slid the ball under Booth for 0-1.
Nevin continued to look Nantwich’s most dangerous outlet, almost setting up AJ Leitch-Smith for the leveller on the hour.
The visitors thought they had doubled their lead on 73 minutes but their strike was flagged offside.
Shaun Miller and Sang had late efforts blocked, and Leitch-Smith almost grabbed an equaliser in the final minute but was denied by Porter as the visitors hung on.
It means Liversedge leap-frog Nantwich in the Northern Premier League as the Dabbers drop to second from bottom on just 10 points from 15 matches.
These are worrying times for joint managers Ritchie Sutton and Gary Taylor-Fletcher and their team.
They have won just two games all season, and only one from seven at home.
They are also second lowest scorers, netting just nine times in 15 matches, and only twice in the last five games.
And teams directly above them – Whitby and Lancaster – also have two games in hand.
Losing key players like Sean Cooke and Joel Stair will not have helped, and new signings are taking time to bed in.
The Dabbers are at home again next weekend when they welcome mid-table Ashton United.
(Images by Jonathan White)
We need to urgently strengthen the side,particularly the midfield and front line,unfortunately we have too many onloan players who appear to lack the desire to put in a meaningful performance when needed
New signings are required, as is a clear strategy for them to play too, as I have said before they need time,but our current form is terrible and time can soon run out.