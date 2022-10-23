ROUND UP: Crewe Regional Sunday League football latest

In the Crewe Regional Sunday League Premier Division, NHB beat Cheshire Cheese 7-2.
Matty Ashbrook and Paul Studley both netted three, with Frank Farrington also on target. John Cope and Charlie Maines scored for Cheshire Cheese.
Winsford Over went down 1-3 to Cooper Buckley, whose goals came from Jason McMullan, Ricky Martin and Pavel Abramovich, with Steve Keegan scoring for the home side.
Betley stay on top of the League table after their 2-4 victory at Willaston White Star, a game that suffered delay due to an injury to a Willaston player.
Kyle Proudman and Gary Cardno scored for The Star, with the Betley goals coming from Gareth Ratcliffe, Stu Evans, Matthew Cope and Danny Lavalette.
There were two postponed games. Heavy overnight rain meant that the pitch at Audlem was flooded and unplayable, and Broadhurst FC were unable to raise a team for their fixture against George & Dragon.
In Division One, Cheshire Cat lost their unbeaten record when they went down 1-0 at Faddiley, for whom Richard Ford scored.
Raven Salvador are now the only unbeaten side in the League, and they won a tight game against White Horse 2-3.
Zak Saadouni and Tom Royle netted for the home side, with Josh Wynne and Jordan Foster on target for the visitors before Liam Astley bundled in the winner after a massive goalmouth melee.
Nantwich Pirates returned to the Barony after their short period playing on the King George Vth Playing Fields, and they obviously felt at home as they recorded a 5-0 victory over JS Bailey.
Joey Hilton and Liam Heyes Porter both scored twice, with evergreen Andy Truan again on target.
Leighton FC beat Princes Feathers 4-2, thanks to two goals from Ryan Tomkinson, one from Dewi Lewis and a Ryan Hayward penalty.
Lewis Larkin scored twice for Princes Feathers. Sandbach Town came from behind to beat C & N Utd. 3-1.
The game was goalless at half time, but the visitors took the lead with a Taylor Ruscoe goal, before strikes from Tom Cotton, Tom Rowland and Henry Baker sealed the win for the home side.
Sandbach Town retain top spot in the division, but they have played more matches than other clubs.
Recent Comments