Bonfire and Fireworks events – South Cheshire displays in 2022

Thousands of families are gearing up to enjoy local Bonfire and Firework displays over the next two weeks.

So writer and photographer Jonathan White has compiled this guide to officially organised displays to visit.

In order of date, the following events are being held:

Saturday 29th October – Alpha Omega ‘Halloween Spooktacular’ at Dorfold Show Ground, Nantwich CW5 8LD. North West’s largest fireworks display. Free Shuttle bus from Nantwich. Gates open at 5pm. Fireworks show begins at 8pm. There will also be a children’s entertainment, children’s fancy dress competition, giant funfair, and food & drink vendors. Tickets online and in store (Blitz Fireworks, 14 Hightown, Crewe) priced at Adult = £14, Child = £12, or pay Adult = £16, Child = £14 on the gate.

Thursday 3rd November – Wybunbury Delves PTA ‘Fireworks Extravaganza’ at Wybunbury Delves School, Wybunbury Road, Nantwich CW5 7NE. Gates open at 5.30pm. Fireworks will begin at 7pm. There will be an array of fun stalls, including a bar, hot food and games. Tickets on the gate: Adults (18+) = £6, Children (3 -17 years) = £3, 2 & under = free of charge.

Friday 4th November – Willaston Primary Academy ‘Fireworks Extravaganza’ at Willaston Primary Academy, Derwent Close, Willaston, Nantwich CW5 6QQ. Gates open at 5:30pm. Hot food, fully stocked bar, sweet treats, games, disco, plus an amazing firework display! Ticket only event. Tickets available via: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/fwsa

Friday 4th November – Nantwich YFC ‘Bonfire Night’ at Ash Tree Farm, Blakenhall, Nantwich CW5 7NP. 7pm start. Roaring bonfire and fireworks display. Drinks and BBQ. Admission price = £5 (includes free hotdog or burger).

Friday 4th November – The Bickerton Poacher & Nantwich Lions Club ‘Bonfire Night’ at The Bickerton Poacher, Bulkeley SY14 8BE. Scarecrow competition from 4:30pm. Bonfire lit at 6pm, followed by the fireworks. BBQ, raffle and live music from The Tone Junkies. Wristbands = £6 per person. Wristband & 4 raffle tickets = £10. Children under 12 go free. Proceeds to St John’s Ambulance and Crohn’s and Colitis UK.

Friday 4th November – Sandbach Rugby Club ‘Bonfire Night’ at Sandbach Rugby Club, Bradwall Road, Sandbach. https://www.facebook.com/sandbachrufcB4L . Adult = £10, Under 18s = £5, Under 5s = free of charge. Family of 4 = £20.



Saturday 5th November – Wistaston Community Council ‘Fireworks Display’ from 6:30pm at the Eric Swan Sports Ground/Brittles Pavilion off Church Lane. 6pm – Torchlight, Fancy Dress & Pumpkin Parade. 6:15pm – Parade arrives at the Brittles.6:20pm – Judging of Fancy Dress & Pumpkins.6:30pm – Fireworks. Hot food & drinks and candy floss available to purchase. Entry is by donation – all profits go to local good causes. The event is supported by Wistaston Parish Council.

Saturday 5th November – Crewe Lions ‘Charity Fireworks Display’ at Queens Park, Victoria Avenue, Crewe CW2 7SE. Gates open at 5pm. Admission price (cash only) = £5 all tickets. Under 5s = free of charge. All proceeds go to local charities. Fireworks curated by Blitz Fireworks.

Saturday 5th November – ‘Betley Bonfire’ at Betley Court Farm, Betley CW3 9BH on the A531. One of the biggest bonfires in the UK along with a spectacular fireworks display. In association with Madeley Heath Motors and Enviro Skip Hire. Free parking. Gates open 4pm, bonfire lit at 6pm, fireworks start at 8pm (approx.). Ticket only event. Adult = £12 (plus booking fee), Child (4-16 years, plus booking fee) = £10. Children under 3 = free of charge.

Sunday 6th November – Sandbach Cricket Club ‘Fireworks and Bonfire Night’ at Sandbach Cricket Club, Hind Heath Road, Sandbach. Gates open 5:30pm. Bonfire lit at 6pm, followed by fireworks. Adult = £8, Child = £5, family-of-four = £22, under-5s are free.