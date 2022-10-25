Inspector backs Cheshire East Council’s revised planning policy

Cheshire East Council’s revised planning policy for the borough has been declared “sound” by an independent planning inspector.

The draft plan, known as the site allocation and development policy document (SADPD), outlines changes following various consultations with residents and local councils.

It has taken on board a wide range of comments from the thousands received during the process.

The SADPD supports the council’s Local Plan Strategy, which was adopted in 2017.

It adopted by the council in December, it will complete the new framework for housing, employment and other key infrastructure up to 2030.

Cllr Craig Browne, deputy leader of Cheshire East Council, said: “The receipt of the inspector’s report marks the end of the examination stage and enables the council to adopt the plan.

“This will be considered at the next meeting of full council, on 14 December.

“Upon adoption, the SADPD would replace all of the remaining ‘saved’ policies in the local plans prepared by the three former borough councils.

“In their place would be an up-to-date suite of planning policies covering the whole borough, more closely aligned with our corporate priorities – policies that support the wellbeing of our residents and protect our environment, including measures to mitigate and adapt to climate change.”

The document sets out revised planning policies to guide decisions on planning applications.

It also identifies smaller sites for future housing and employment schemes.

However, most development needs have already been provided for, via the adopted Local Plan Strategy.

Revisions made to the SADPD, following extensive consultations, were:

● Retention of green belt sites, previously earmarked for development

● Strengthened environmental standards for new development to help tackle climate change.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “The document will have a pivotal role in guiding planning application decisions and thus help shape and protect the quality of the places in which we live in our beautiful borough.”

Proposals in the plan which have been supported by the inspector include:

● The definition of clear and up-to-date boundaries around towns and villages to manage where development can take place and protect the countryside

● The allocation of additional, smaller scale housing sites at Poynton and Middlewich, to meet the development needs of those towns

● The definition of a detailed boundary for the protective strategic green gap around Crewe

● The provision of additional safeguarded land around designated local service centres in the north of the borough

● Additional policies aimed at tackling climate change

● Additional policies to protect open space and enhance biodiversity

● More detailed policies aimed at meeting the diverse housing needs of residents and improving the standard of new homes.

For further information about the Local Plan and links to key documents, visit cheshireeast.gov.uk/localplan

To view the inspector’s report, visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/sadpd