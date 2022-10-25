Proms concert to take place at St Mary’s Church in Acton

A ‘The Proms Acton’ fund-raising concert will take place on Sunday November 13 at St Mary’s Church on Monks Lane in Acton.

A medley of rousing music will be performed by the highly acclaimed Nantwich Concert Band and will feature talented soprano Jessica Thayer.

Tickets cost £12. Tickets are available from staff at the weekly ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café, which takes place at the Church every Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm).

Alternatively, please call Stephan Davies on 01270-624135 or 07731800663.

Profits from this Remembrance Sunday concert will go to the Royal British Legion who support the Armed Forces community and run the Poppy Appeal. They are the country’s largest Armed Forces charity.

A representative from St Mary’s Church, Acton said: “This is an evening not to be missed!

“An event to lift both hearts and minds! We will bask in the musicality of the fabulous Nantwich Concert Band who will be performing in partnership with the exquisite Soprano, Jessica Thayer. The Proms really has come to Acton!”

Other future events at St Mary’s Church, Acton:

‘Tea at the Tower’ – run by church volunteers and takes place every Sunday afternoon (2:30-4:30pm) throughout the year. Hot drinks and cakes are available. Donations are gratefully received.

‘Tea at The Tower’ guided monthly walks.

The walks are at a relaxed pace and the 5-mile route will mainly involve canal towpath and lane walking and only a small number of stiles will be negotiated.

Stout outdoor shoes or walking shoes/boots are recommended. Ample car parking is available in the Acton village car park.

All are welcome, including dogs on leads. Donations are gratefully received.

All walks start from St Mary’s Church, Acton at 1pm (please meet for 12.45pm at the Church), and for those who wish to indulge in cake and a drink, walkers will be back in time to visit the Acton Church ‘Tea at the Tower’ community café.

The future dates for the walks are: Sunday 6th November, Sunday 4th December (short pre-Christmas walk and Christmas Tree Festival in the Church), Sunday 8th January 2023, and Sunday 5th February.