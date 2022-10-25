Young Crewe & Nantwich 1sts lose 24-45 to Old Halesonians

A young Crewe & Nantwich 1st team scored four tries in a spirited performance against a strong Old Halesonians team before eventually succumbing to a 24 -45 defeat.

In an entertaining match, Old Halesonians opened the scoring after 10 ten minutes with an unconverted try.

Crewe hit back to take the lead after some fine counter attacking saw Jacob O’Donavan’s try converted by Ieuan Paske.

Old Halesonians then exerted another period of pressure to re-take the lead with another unconverted try.

The lead continued to change hands throughout a competitive first half of rugby.

The hosts scored another counter attacking try through Josh McShane, but Old Halesonians replied with a try after a series of forward drives.

It was Crewe’s turn next as an excellent cross field kick from Logan Lynch found winger Marcus Dockery who ran into score a try converted by Lynch.

Another forward drive by the visitors saw them retake the lead on the stroke of half time 19-24.

In the second half Old Halesonians grew stronger and extended their lead with three further tries.

Crewe refused to give up and finished with a late try by scrum half Alex Cauldwell to leave the final score 24 – 45.

The 2nd team had a tough trip to Didsbury where they were heavily beaten by a strong Didsbury outfit 14 – 73.

The 3rd team played at home against local rivals Newcastle.

An entertaining match saw the two sides draw 24- 24 with Crewe being denied a last second victory as a kick to win the match hit the crossbar.

Crewe & Nantwich Ladies enjoyed an excellent weekend.

Firstly, Friday night saw a fixture at home for the Magpies development squad. The match was played under lights and it turned out to be a great evening for the ladies winning 22-10 against Keele University with Sammy Smart scoring all four tries with Leila Watkins adding a conversion.

On Sunday, they faced a difficult away trip to Manchester.

However, they put together an excellent performance to win 26 -12 and record their first league victory of the season.

Crewe’s tries came from Katie Heirene, Molly Latham and two from Jess Elbeck. Conversions were added by Jordan Morris and Leila Watkins.

(Pic by Tony Pennance)