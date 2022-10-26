5 hours ago
Busy A529 shut between Hatherton and Nantwich after lorry crash

in Audlem / Hankelow & Hatherton / Village News October 26, 2022
A529 lorry incident Hatherton

A busy road between Nantwich and Audlem was closed earlier today after a lorry tipped over.

Police were called to the A529 this afternoon where the accident happened at the junction of the B5071 Crewe Road Hatherton.

The road bends sharply by the turn off for Dagfields at that location.

Road closures were put in place at the junction of Park Lane and Bridgemere Lane.

Police said recovery was likely to take at least a couple of hours and motorists were advised to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

Police added: “We are pleased to report nobody was injured.”

(Image courtesy of Audlem and Wybunbury Police FB)

