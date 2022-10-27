2 hours ago
Nantwich Bookshop blooming after double floral award

Nantwich Mayor Peter Groves (left) presents Certificate’s of Excellence to Denise Lawson of Nantwich Bookshop with Ben Miller (1)

Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge on High Street has won a double award for floral excellence, writes Jonathan White.

The town centre premises received two Certificates of Excellence for their floral contributions to the town this year.

They were awarded a Certificate of Excellence for contributing to Nantwich’s floral displays in 2022 and a Certificate of Excellence as Overall Winner – Best Café and Retail Premises Floral Display 2022.

Denise Lawson, co-owner of Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge, received the certificates from Nantwich Mayor Cllr Peter Groves outside her premises.

She was joined by actor, comedian and author Ben Miller, who was filming in the town for an upcoming Channel 5 programme.

Nantwich In Bloom is a voluntary group working for the environment, established to ensure the town has the best possible floral displays particularly during the summer months.

Denise said: “All the dead heading and watering has paid off. Thank you so much to the Nantwich in Bloom team.

“Thanks also to my lovely staff who helped watering daily.

“It was the sunflowers that had the winning blooms.”

For further information on Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge contact via phone 01270 611665 or email: [email protected]

(Images with use by permission)

Nantwich in Bloom - Nantwich Bookshop & Coffee Lounge - floral frontage (1)

