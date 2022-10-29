Warm PlaCEs scheme launched for crisis families in Cheshire East

A new ‘Warm PlaCEs’ scheme to help people facing the cost-of-living crisis has been launched by Cheshire East Council.

Warm PlaCEs are spaces where people can go for free to spend time to keep warm if they are struggling to heat their homes.

It comes as many are facing difficulties with rising gas and electricity prices.

Council bosses say there is concern some households may be unable to heat their homes sufficiently this winter.

Voluntary, community and social enterprise groups are being encouraged to join the programme.

Organisations can apply for a grant of £250 or £1000 to help set up or improve an existing space for their community this winter.

Businesses can also register their interest in supporting the ‘Warm PlaCEs’ scheme.

Cllr Sam Corcoran, leader of Cheshire East Council, said: “The ongoing cost-of-living crisis is having significant impacts nationally and the council anticipates seeing increasing financial pressure on residents, businesses, and community organisations across Cheshire East.

“Building on the excellent work of ‘People Helping People’, I was delighted to announce at full council last week, residents will have access to ‘Warm PlaCEs’ across the borough including in all our libraries.

“In the participating connected community centres residents can meet, keep warm, enjoy light social activities, and find out about ways in which people can help each other, alongside a warm meal and/or a hot drink.

“Useful information and advice on reducing household bills, saving energy, and tackling debt will also be available.

“Residents who are simply looking for somewhere warm and comfortable to sit are also welcome in the ‘Warm PlaCEs’ across Cheshire East.”

The council says it will also provide free winter wellbeing items to those who need extra support, such as clothing, hand warmers, duvets, hot water bottles and energy saving products.

To find out more, visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/costofliving

To see the location and opening hours for all libraries across Cheshire East, go to the council’s website.