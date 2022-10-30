Nantwich Town’s miserable run continues with Ashton defeat

12 hours ago
in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport October 30, 2022
Second-half - Dan Cockerline eyes the ball (1)

Nantwich Town boss Ritchie Sutton bemoaned his side’s first half performance against Ashton as the Dabbers were beaten again at the Swansway Stadium.

But he also praised the way the hosts fought back after the break, despite eventually losing the game 1-2.

Sutton said “the game was done at half time” but added: “In the second half, we showed what we are capable of.”

It took the visitors just 50 seconds to take the lead.

A corner to the back post was met with a towering header from Sam Baird, and it was buried into the top corner.

Aidan Roxburgh would have doubled the lead were it not for a great sprawling save by Tom Booth for Nantwich.

First-half - first Ashton goal - Sam Baird heads Ashton into the lead (1)
First-half – Sam Baird heads Ashton into the lead

Shaun Miller and Jack Sherratt both shot on target as the Dabbers tried to hit back, but it was largely one-way traffic due to countless misplaced Nantwich passes.

Recent signing for the Robins Darius Osei made it two just before the half hour, a goal Sutton described as ‘sloppy’.

Winning the ball high up, he drove into the box and curled past Booth expertly into the far corner.

Osei forced Booth into action twice more with a shot from a narrow angle and a defence splitting pass that saw him in behind, as the game threatened to run away from the Dabbers.

Second-half - Mwiya Malumo attacks the goal (1)
Second-half – Mwiya Malumo attacks the goal

Nantwich came out for the second half a different side, pressing and attacking with renewed purpose.

And they were rewarded for this after Sutton said they had “changed the shape and the system and threw a few more bodies forward”.

Substitute Ivan Urvantev, on for Jack Sherratt on 33 minutes, fired in his first goal for Nantwich on the rebound after a great save from Hartley had denied Matt Bell.

That got the crowd energised and seemed to push the Dabbers on.

Second-half - Nantwich goal - Ivan Urvantev slams home his first Dabbers goal (1)
Second-half – Nantwich goal – Ivan Urvantev slams home his first Dabbers goal

Dan Cockerline’s strike soon after was spilled by Hartley but he gathered on the second attempt as green shirts charged towards it.

Callum Saunders nearly restored the two-goal lead with a good low effort that just missed the far post, but the Dabbers pressure continued.

Debutant Myima Malumo saw an effort cleared off the line late on, and Cockerline was twice denied, once by a great sliding challenge, and the other a leaping defender putting him off as he tried to head towards goal.

The loss leaves Nantwich joint bottom of the Northern Premier League on just 10 points from 16 games – and just one win from eight home games.

The Dabbers will look to carry that second half momentum in to the Cheshire Senior Cup tie away at Cheadle Heath Nomads on Tuesday night.

(Words by Liam Price, images by Jonathan White)

Second-half - Ashton head the ball clear of danger under threat from the Dabbers (1)
Second-half – Ashton head the ball clear of danger under threat from the Dabbers
Second-half - Mwiya Malumo shoots at goal (1)
Second-half – Mwiya Malumo shoots at goal
