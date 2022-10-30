Thousands enjoy Halloween Spooktacular event in Nantwich

Thousands packed in to Dorfold Park in Nantwich to enjoy the 14th annual ‘Alpha Omega Halloween Spooktacular’, writes Jonathan White.

Shuttle buses carried passengers from the designated Nantwich park and ride car parks to and from the venue.

The gates opened from 5pm with Jay the Juggler and The Big Headed Witch greeting people as they arrived.

The Cheshire Lamont main stage hosted Wanda Witchway’s Halloween Party Time and her Magic Stage Show, a Punch & Judy show, and the Children’s Fancy Dress Competition sponsored by Snugburys ice cream, along with dinosaur appearances from The Dino Experience.

There was an array of fancy dress costumes on display including ghost girls, creepy clowns, pirates, pumpkin girls, witches, a Teen Wolf, Dracula, and Mrs Dracula.

There were also numerous refreshment trucks, a giant funfair, and the immersive Melody Corporation ‘Scaremaze’ with live actors including a zombie doctor, mad butcher and a chainsaw murderer!

A crowd of more than 5,000 people were treated to a spectacular 14-minute firework pyro-musical display involving thousands of fireworks.

The fireworks were supplied and choreographed by award-winning Crewe retailer Blitz Fireworks.

John Malam, owner of Blitz Fireworks, said: “Thank you to everyone for attending and supporting the event, as well as the volunteers and sponsors without whom the Alpha Omega Halloween Spooktacular could not take place.”

Next year’s event at Dorfold Show Ground will take place on Saturday October 28, 2023.

Other local firework displays in the area coming up:

Thursday 3rd November – Wybunbury Delves PTA ‘Fireworks Extravaganza’ at Wybunbury Delves School, Wybunbury Road, Nantwich CW5 7NE. Gates open at 5.30pm. Fireworks will begin at 7pm. There will be an array of fun stalls, including a bar, hot food and games. Tickets on the gate: Adults (18+) = £6, Children (3 -17 years) = £3, 2 & under = free of charge.

Friday 4th November – Willaston Primary Academy ‘Fireworks Extravaganza’ at Willaston Primary Academy, Derwent Close, Willaston, Nantwich CW5 6QQ. Gates open at 5:30pm. Hot food, fully stocked bar, sweet treats, games, disco, plus an amazing firework display! Ticket only event. Tickets available via: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/fwsa

Friday 4th November – Nantwich YFC ‘Bonfire Night’ at Ash Tree Farm, Blakenhall, Nantwich CW5 7NP. 7pm start. Roaring bonfire and fireworks display. Drinks and BBQ. Admission price = £5 (includes free hotdog or burger).

Friday 4th November – The Bickerton Poacher & Nantwich Lions Club ‘Bonfire Night’ at The Bickerton Poacher, Bulkeley SY14 8BE. https://www.bickertonpoacher.co.uk/ . Scarecrow competition from 4:30pm. Bonfire lit at 6pm, followed by the fireworks. BBQ, raffle and live music from The Tone Junkies. Wristbands = £6 per person. Wristband & 4 raffle tickets = £10. Children under 12 go free. Proceeds to St John’s Ambulance and Crohn’s and Colitis UK.

Friday 4th November – Sandbach Rugby Club ‘Bonfire Night’ at Sandbach Rugby Club, Bradwall Road, Sandbach. https://www.facebook.com/sandbachrufcB4L . Adult = £10, Under 18s = £5, Under 5s = free of charge. Family of 4 = £20.

Saturday 5th November – Crewe Lions ‘Charity Fireworks Display’ at Queens Park, Victoria Avenue, Crewe CW2 7SE. Gates open at 5pm. Admission price (cash only) = £5 all tickets. Under 5s = free of charge. All proceeds go to local charities. Fireworks curated by Blitz Fireworks.

Saturday 5th November – ‘Betley Bonfire’ at Betley Court Farm, Betley CW3 9BH on the A531. One of the biggest bonfires in the UK along with a spectacular fireworks display. In association with Madeley Heath Motors and Enviro Skip Hire. Free parking. Gates open 4pm, bonfire lit at 6pm, fireworks start at 8pm (approx.). Ticket only event, https://www.betleybonfire.co.uk/ . Adult = £12 (plus booking fee), Child (4-16 years, plus booking fee) = £10. Children under 3 = free of charge.

Sunday 6th November – Sandbach Cricket Club ‘Fireworks and Bonfire Night’ at Sandbach Cricket Club, Hind Heath Road, Sandbach. Gates open 5:30pm. Bonfire lit at 6pm, followed by fireworks. Adult = £8, Child = £5, family-of-four = £22, under-5s are free.

(Images by Jonathan White)