FEATURE: Why do oil spills happen and how to prevent them

in Features & Lifestyle / Technology October 31, 2022
oil spills - free to use under creative commons by Pixnio

Oil spills can have severe consequences for wildlife, plants, and the environment. Treatment should be carried out rapidly to minimise damage.

ICE Cleaning is a specialist cleaning company that offers oil spill cleaning services to customers across all industries.

Cleaning up an oil spill requires specialist training and equipment, so is something that should be left to the professionals.

Continue reading the article, in which the experts explain why oil spills take place and how they can be prevented.

Causes of oil spills
Many oil spills happen due to human error. If the safety procedures are not followed properly, or an important step is missed, the results can be devastating.

Faulty equipment is another cause of oil spills. Technology can fail at any point of the oil journey, such as during transportation, storage, or manufacturing.

Smaller oil spills can be caused by events like vehicles suffering leaks, or an oil leak in a driveway.

You should have your car checked over by a mechanic should you suspect there is a problem, as they will get to the root cause of it.

If you experience an oil spill, you must isolate the area to stop people from entering. Call in the professionals to remediate the leakage as soon as possible.

How to prevent oil spills
Due to the damage oil spills can cause, prevention is always a priority.

When storing any type of oil, the containers need to be regularly inspected for issues, and not be over-capacity.

One of the most important things to have in place is an incident response procedure.

Also ensure you have a spill kit readily accessible, so you have everything you need to quickly contain a spill.

Other things you can do include providing staff with thorough training before they handle oil. They should also know how to act in the event of a spill, as this can be a quickly evolving situation.

Additionally, make sure that health and safety practices and government regulations are adhered to. Careful planning and strict procedures help to prevent spills.

How the experts can help
Specialist cleaners use advanced equipment and solutions to effectively treat oil spills, having dealt with them in a variety of environments.

ICE Cleaning is able to tackle spillages in any setting, including in soil, underground, in the ocean, and on pavement.

An oil spill is an emergency situation which requires swift action. ICE Cleaning can arrive on scene within the hour to begin work on the clean-up.

Its technicians will use their industry expertise and skills to efficiently remove the oil and make the site safe once more.

Check out ICE Cleaning’s website to learn more about their diverse service offering.

(Image under creative commons by Pixnio, for display only)

