ROUND-UP: Latest Crewe Regional Sunday League results

In the Crewe Regional Sunday League there were seven games in the second round of the Presidents Cup, two featuring Premier Division clubs.
George & Dragon were too strong for Audlem, winning 8-1, with goals from Jordan Johnson (3), Ben Brown (2), Robbie Hatton, Andy Houston and Steve Jenyons. Shea Bebbington netted for Audlem.
NHB beat Winsford Over 3-0, thanks to goals from Graham Wilbur, George Moss and Jamie Ball.
Premier Division Cheshire Cheese beat Division one side White Horse 4-2.
Aaron Davies put the home side ahead, but Nick Gregory equalised, before a Keiron Banks penalty and further goals from Ben Reddock and Alex Forrester sealed the win for the Cheese. Nick Gregory netted a second for White Horse.
Betley had the better of their tie away to Raven Salvador, winning 1-4, with goals from Keiron Duckers (2), John Hancock and Danny Lavalette. Tom Edge was on target for Raven Salvador.
Cooper Buckley had comfortable 0-7 win at Princes Feathers. Pavel Abramovich netted three, Jason McMullan scored two, with the other goals coming from Steve Johnson and Jack Gater.
The two games on Barony Park were both all Division One affairs.
Faddiley took the lead against Nantwich Pirates through Jamie Baker, but Liam Whittaker equalised almost immediately.
Pirates then took the lead with a Liam Heyes Porter goal, but a free kick from Peter Williams in the dying seconds meant the game finished at 2-2 and went to penalty kicks.
Nantwich Pirates won 4-2 on penalties, but there could be an issue as to whether two of the players who took penalty kicks for The Pirates were legally entitled to do so, according to the Laws of the Game.
The League will have to review the matter when the facts are established.
Cheshire Cat went down 1-3 to Sandbach Town. Two goals from Tom Cotton put the visitors ahead; Cheshire Cat got back to 1-2 through an own goal, but Sandbach Town regained the lead straight from the kick off with a James Johnson goal,and saw out the game to win.
The Lions progress to the Quarter Final without playing, as their opponents Talbot FC withdrew from the League in September.
There was one game played in the Premier Division, and Willaston White Star won 0-2 at Broadhurst FC thanks to goals from Adam Pountain and Gary Cardno.
The only fixture in Division One resulted in C & N Utd. gaining their first win of the season after a spirited fightback saw them beating Leighton FC 2-3.
Goals from Jake Foster and Nathan Schofield put the home side 2-0 ahead, but C & N Utd. stormed back, and two goals from Tom Boyers and one from Jack Cope gave them the win.
This match was the only one taking place on the largely deserted King George Vth Playing Fields, which was a poignant sight for those who can remember five or even six games taking place on a Sunday morning.
