South Cheshire children can get fit and ‘Elfie’ in aid of St Luke’s Hospice

in Charity news / Human Interest / News / Schools & Colleges October 31, 2022
Berkley Academy - Elf Run for St Luke's Hospice

Thousands of school children in Crewe and Nantwich can get fit and ‘Elfie’ this Christmas while raising vital money for St Luke’s Hospice.

Schools, nurseries and pre-schools are being invited to sign up for an “Elf Run” to raise funds for patient care at the Hospice.

The festive fundraiser managed to raise £66,000 for patient care last year.

A total of 65 schools and 11,431 children took part.

Angela Slack, St Luke’s Community Partnerships Manager, said: “We were so grateful for the support of all the schools and nurseries that got involved with the Elf Run last year.

“They helped to make it one of our biggest fundraising events and we want to take it even further this year, with more schools and more children having fun and raising funds for their local Hospice.

“We’d also like to say a huge thank you to Mornflake for their continued backing of our Elf Run.

“Their kind support helps us to run this kind of event year after year which proves vital in enabling our nurses to continue to provide care to the community.”

Schools and nurseries are tasked with setting a day aside for “Elf” activities which could be anything from a one mile run, an assault course or a themed PE lesson.

St Luke’s will provide all the materials for a fun-filled day including Elf Hats, stickers and each participating school receives a Santa suit and Elfie Selfie frames.

Berkley Academy in Wistaston is one of the schools taking part for a second year running.

Headteacher Carolyn Brown said: “We took part in St Luke’s Elf Run last year for the first time and the children absolutely loved it!

“As a school, we wanted to support St Luke’s as it is a local charity that is close to many of our family’s hearts.

“It was something that the whole school could participate in from our Nursery children, right up to our year 6’s.

“The children all wore their Christmas jumpers and Elf hats and they had so much fun. It was fantastic to see so many happy, smiling faces!

“We are really looking forward to doing it again this year and hopefully raising lots more money for such a wonderful cause!”

The ‘Elf Run’ is being sponsored by Crewe-based Mornflake.

To host an Elf Run, contact the St Luke’s Community Team on 01606 555697 or [email protected] for an information pack.

(Pic: Children at Berkley Academy dressed up for last year’s ‘Elf Run’)

