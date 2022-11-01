Cheshire Police expands domestic abuse support team

Cheshire Police have recruited three more Domestic Violence Advocates (DVAs) in its fight against domestic abuse.

DVAs provide specialist support to victims and survivors of domestic abuse across Cheshire.

Police officers will work with DVAs in a domestic abuse early intervention and victim support initiative for those suffering from abuse at home.

The initiative involves a dedicated police officer and a DVA jointly assessing each domestic abuse incident that has been reported.

They also carry out follow-up visits to each victim to provide information, advice and support when they need it.

DVAs also give advice and guidance to police officers in how best to support victims and survivors by understanding their perspectives within an incident.

They can identify levels of risk posed to the victim, complete onward referrals to appropriate services and work with relatives to best support victims.

Police bosses say embedding these support services alongside investigators and operational teams will “ensure connectivity, accessibility and greater engagement of the victim in the judicial process”.

Cheshire Police’s aim is to increase victims’ confidence in support available and build trusting relationships that lead to long-term safety and recovery.

Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer, who secured the funding for the additional DVAs, said: “I’m delighted to have secured this funding and to see it making a real difference to the way the constabulary supports victims of domestic abuse.

“I want every victim to know that there are DVAs ready to support you and help you recover.

“These new DVAs will complement existing resources in local authorities and hospitals across Cheshire and will enable the constabulary to reach even more people.

“I fully share the constabulary’s aim of rooting out domestic abuse. We’re seeing more people arrested for domestic abuse offences, and the reintroduction of a specialist Domestic Abuse Court earlier this year is a prime example of our commitment to victims.”

