FEATURE: Now is the time to prepare your home for Winter

Don’t leave your winter home preparation until the worst weather comes, get ahead and be prepared now.

Winter is a lovely, cosy time of the year when hot chocolates and cosy coffees galore are matched with crunchy winter walks and plenty of hygge style moments wrapped up inside watching movies.

The only way this can be ruined, though, is if you don’t actively prepare your home for this wet and windy time of year.

Running out to fix things, or being miserable because basic utilities aren’t running is really not what you want for this time of year, which is why just after summer up until Halloween is the best time to get everything in shape ready for the weather ahead.

Why Prepare Your Home For Winter?

Preparing your home for winter is important because you spend a lot more time inside during the colder months.

Additionally, the colder weather is more impactful on your house, and without the right preparation you could not only end up having to deal with the issues that come as a result of your lack of action, but the damage could be costly and much more expensive to fix than it would have been to adjust or fix before.

With a few simple actions your home can be cosier, stronger, warmer and more aesthetically pleasing during the darkest part of the year.

How To Prepare Your House For Winter Functionally

Functionally, you need to think about a lot of different aspects of the home to prepare for winter.

Both the house and the garden need attention, and possibly even parts of your storage further afield too:

– Self Storage

Self storage that does not have climate control requires preparation to ensure that it is ready for winter.

A quick check that there is no damage, there is no sign of pests, and that the locks are all fine is a good start.

You might also want to check the items inside your outdoor self storage are suitable for colder weather (tech, instruments and other items can become permanently damaged by very cold or hot weather).

Alternatively, consider local self storage in London with climate control to move to.

This will mean you are able to avoid having to change what you store every winter, and you’ll likely get much better security and quality of unit too.

– Garden

Functionally, the garden needs a good trim and lawn management as winter sets in.

There is a lot of debris dropping, and ideally you will leave some of it where it is to help boost the local ecosystem over winter.

You should check the shed and any other outbuildings to ensure they are free from damage and pests.

It could also be worth moving unused garden tools into local self storage along with garden furniture, which should be cleaned and dried before being put away. Compare self storage costs here.

– House Exterior

The house exterior needs checking over to ensure that aspects of it like the roof and guttering are in good shape for winter.

You should be able to see if everything is in good shape, visually, but if you are concerned now is the time to get an expect to check.

It is also a good time to get any repairs done, before the weather makes it more difficult.

– House Interior

The house interior should be checked for any issues that could be problematic in winter. For example – the boiler should be serviced because you’ll need it when things run colder.

You should also have the chimney swept and looked at if you have a log burner.

Other potential functional actions could be fixing tiles, switching over mattress covers and duvets to winter versions, and removing seasonal items like camping gear and summer clothes into seasonal self storage.

How To Prepare Your House For Winter Aesthetically

This is the fun bit! Your house has been very light and airy and suitable for summer, but now, things get cosy and snuggly.

It certainly doesn’t mean you have to have lots of dark colours and rich tones. But what it does mean is lots of layering, lots of blanket piles and cushions.

Mostly, it is important to declutter because if you go in and add cosy items, decorations and gifts you will inevitably get over the holidays the house is going to look full to the brim.

Having a good clear out and perhaps a good clean as well – treating this time of the year like an autumnal spring clean – will freshen the house right up and give you the maximum amount of space to utilise and enjoy.

As well as making things warm and cosy and creating more space to spend time in by decluttering, do also ensure there is light.

You get a lot less light in Winter, and so does your home, so it is important to get lots of natural light in to stop things getting fusty.

Don’t forget to also open the curtains every day and open the windows too. This will help you to aerate the house and maintain a healthy environment for your family.

A Little Note On The Cost Of Living…

As well as all the other reasons above, preparing for winter in 2022 is more important than ever before.

Things are very expensive, and the more efficient the home is, the more you can avoid paying out extra costs on top of already expensive bills.

This includes adding insulation if you can, and also utilising basic items like draught excluders which prevent chills eating into the heating you’re paying a premium to have.

Are You Winter Ready?

Winter can be very cold and gruelling, but with a safe and beautiful home, you can nest up whilst the storms rage on outside.

This weekend, use the tips above and get a head start on being winter ready at home.

With a few checks, some action and a little creativity, you can enjoy a cosy home this winter before spring comes round again next year.