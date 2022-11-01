Police hunt man who glued Crewe & Nantwich MP’s door lock

Police hunting a man who glued the lock of Crewe & Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan’s constituency office have released a CCTV image.

They say they want to speak to this man in relation to criminal damage, which also included stickers being put on the door of the Conservative Constituency Office in Eddleston Road, Crewe.

The incident happened sometime between 7.30am and 5pm on October 16, but Cheshire Police have only today released details.

The suspect is described as white, wearing grey shoes with a white sole, grey pants, and a black zip up hoody with the hood up. He was also wearing glasses.

PC Lorna Allix said: “We’d urge anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image to contact us.

“We’d also ask that the man in the CCTV contacts us so that we can progress our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or by visiting www.cheshire.police.uk/tua quoting 22000768056.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111