The Swan at Marbury raises glass to ‘Best Pub’ honour

The Swan at Marbury village inn is celebrating after being crowned “Best Cheshire Pub” at the Taste Cheshire Food & Drink Awards.

The venue, near Wrenbury, which dates back to the 18th century, was reborn just four years ago by Jerry Brunning’s Pubs Ltd group following a major restoration and refurbishment.

Praising the Swan team, the Taste Cheshire judges said: “They really bring together all the elements that make a great pub, but most especially good fresh food with a warm and welcoming service.

“A great place to enjoy a Cheshire walk followed by a fantastic pub lunch.

“The wine selection adds something extra, but it’s the truly excellent and personal service which saw them snag the gold.”

The latest recognition adds to a string of awards collected since opening in 2018.

The Swan was named in “Top 40 Sunday lunches in the UK” of Sawdays Guide 2021, and “Best New Pub in the UK” in The Good Pub Guide 2020, as well as “Summer Pub of the Year 2019” by South Cheshire CAMRA.

Taste Cheshire judges were impressed by the extensive wine selection, including five house wines exclusively blended in Bordeaux and directly imported for tap dispense.

The modern British menu, which mixes traditional classics with contemporary dishes, was also praised as ‘excellent quality, all fresh’.

Licensee Tom Morgan-Wynne said: “We are absolutely thrilled to win the gold award for Best Cheshire Pub and I couldn’t be prouder of the team.

“We are lucky to have some brilliant customers who have really got behind The Swan since it opened four and a half years ago and kindly voted for us in the awards.

“It’s a pleasure to look after them and, by way of thanks, we wanted to give something back – so throughout October we’ve taken 25% off everyone’s food and soft drinks bills, on Mondays through Wednesdays.

“We will carry that on through November too and hope this makes it that bit easier to visit The Swan, whether for those who have been with us for years or those who haven’t tried us just yet.”