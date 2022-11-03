FEATURE: How to be a successful digital nomad?

One of the possibilities that technology has opened up is the ability to work remotely while travelling the world.

The key is to stay organized and understand what this new way of working is all about.

You must have seen pictures of laptops on the web, in heavenly locations and in your “office of the day” feeds.

While it may sound like a dream, being able to work in different locations and meet new people without losing income is what is called a “virtual nomad.”

Remote work options have greatly increased and can be seen on different platforms for alternative job opportunities for everyone to choose from based on their skills.

It is possible to travel the world while working, here’s how.

Top tips for becoming a digital nomad

One of the best things you can do to become a digital nomad as soon as possible, is to look for the best cities for digital nomads 2022, so you can continually encourage yourself with the places you most want to know when you find yourself discouraged.

Create your portfolio

It is important that you practice and build your portfolio. Employers will most likely ask for work samples and if you are just starting out it is best to work on gaining experience while gathering some examples of your work, this will increase your chances of being hired.

Start as a freelancer

If you already have your portfolio and have managed to develop your skills it is time for you to start offering your gigs and freelancing to get clients.

Before venturing out it is good that you have gathered some clients so that you have more peace of mind and have a secure source of funding.

At first the pay may not be very high and the tasks may be a bit tiring but experience is important and as you get more referrals you will be able to charge more for your work.

Choose the location

As mentioned above, becoming a digital nomad requires organization and balance.

While you can earn a decent income, it is not an unlimited budget, job ups and downs and some basic necessities such as a good internet connection.

On the other hand, there are certain legal requirements you need to be aware of, so make sure you can live and work legally in the country of your choice.

Therefore, when choosing a location, it is important to consider budget, Internet, legality and comfort of living.

If you want to know some of the countries that tend to stand out the most in terms of really good options to choose as locations for any inconvenience.

We present you our list that we made based on our own experience.

● México

● Costa Rica

● Romania

● Colombia

● Portugal

● Czech Republic

It is true that there are other places that are just as interesting, but in the end, it will depend on the main needs that you will have to cover including the legal ones.

Conclusion

Being a digital nomad is not as easy as many people think, there are many aspects to consider, but without a doubt, it is one of the most rewarding experiences you can have if you manage to become one, including a remote job that you actually enjoy doing.